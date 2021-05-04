Palestinians suspected of aiding Tapuah Junction terrorist arrested

Palestinians suspected of aiding the terrorist who committed the shooting attack at Tapauh Junction on Friday were arrested by Israeli security forces on Tuesday, according to Israeli media.

On Monday, soldiers continued the search for the Palestinian attacker, but found only his torched and bullet ridden vehicle near Nablus in the village of Akraba.

According to initial IDF estimates presented to Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi on Monday, the shooting was the result of a lone-wolf attack, carried out by one Palestinian in a vehicle that stopped briefly by a busy bus stop and hitchhiking post on Route 60.

The attacker fired 10 bullets towards the bus stop where the teens stood before fleeing the scene. Three Givati soldiers fired seven bullets toward the car, hitting it but not the attacker, who fled the scene in the vehicle.

Two of the three 19-year-old victims of the attack remain hospitalized at The Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva, while the third, Amichai Hala from Safed, was released.

The IDF beefed up its forces in the West Bank and, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli security forces arrested at least 20 Palestinians in the aftermath of the attack, including several in east Jerusalem.

Violence broke out in Akraba when soldiers searched the village, arresting a Palestinian who threw a Molotov cocktails at them. While in the village, they found the burnt-out remnants of the silver Hyundai believed to have been used in the attack. This followed violent clashes that involved Molotov cocktails, stone throwing and IDF live fire during a manhunt in the Palestinian town of Beita late Sunday night.

Anna Ahronheim and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.