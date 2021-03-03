The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Parents suspected of abusing their infant child arrested by police

The suspected parents have rejected all accusations made against them.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 3, 2021 10:36
Police have arrested a couple from east Jerusalem suspected of abusing their infant child, a police statement read. 
The police opened an investigation into the suspected parents after receiving a complaint by the hospital, where the infant had been hospitalized a few days prior, suffering from severe bruises on most of his body. 
On Tuesday, the suspected parents, residents of east Jerusalem's Old City, were arrested by the police and taken in for questioning.
The suspected parents have rejected all accusations made against them, N12 reported, claiming that they have 3 other children, all of whom seem to be healthy and in good condition.   
The police are expected to ask the court to extend their arrest later today, as they investigate the incident and verify the parents' version.  


