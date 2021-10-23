The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Parnas guilty of violating US campaign finance law

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 23, 2021 00:22
Lev Parnas, a one-time associate of Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was found guilty on Friday of violating U.S. campaign finance laws during the 2018 elections.
Parnas, a Ukraine-born American businessman, and his former associate Igor Fruman had been accused of soliciting funds from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev to donate to candidates in states where the group was seeking licenses to operate cannabis businesses in 2018.
Parnas also concealed that he and Fruman, who pleaded guilty in September, were the true source of a donation to a group supporting Republican then-President Trump, prosecutors said. Giuliani's attorney has said the Parnas case is separate from a probe into whether violated lobbying laws while representing Trump.
Giuliani, a U.S. prosecutor in the 1980s before he was elected New York's mayor in 1994, has not been charged with any crimes and denies wrongdoing.
Parnas was found guilty on all six counts of federal election law violations that he faced, which included illegally helping a foreigner contribute to a U.S. election campaign, making contributions in the names of others, and lying to the Federal Elections Commission (FEC).
Andrey Kukushkin, a Muraviev associate and California resident who was tried alongside Parnas, was found guilty on Friday of two counts of campaign finance violations. Kukushkin is also a Ukraine native.
The trial in U.S. District Court in Manhattan has drawn attention because of the role Parnas and Belarus-born U.S. citizen Fruman played in helping Giuliani, who was Trump's personal attorney while he held office, to investigate Democrat Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign. Biden won the election, denying Trump a second term.
Parnas, dressed in a blue suit, stared straight at the jury as the verdict was read. Kukushkin, wearing a grey sweater, shook his head after he was pronounced guilty on the second count.
"I've never hid from nobody," Parnas said as he left court wearing a black "Combat COVID" mask. "I've always stood and tried to tell the truth."
His attorney Joseph Bondy said they would be filing a motion to vacate the verdict "in the interest of justice."
"It's obviously a very difficult time for Mr. Parnas and his wife and his children," Bondy said.
U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken denied a request from prosecutors to detain Parnas and Kukushkin. "The defendants have sufficiently established that they're not a risk of flight," Oetken said after the jury left.
Oetken set a sentencing date of Feb. 16 for Kukushkin. He did not set a sentencing date for Parnas, who faces another possible trial on separate fraud charges.
'IN WELL OVER HIS HEAD'
The case provided a glimpse into the inner workings of political fundraising in the United States.
"You saw the wires from Muraviev," Assistant U.S Attorney Hagan Scotten told the jury during closing arguments on Thursday. "You saw how that money came out on the other side, finding its way into American elections, where the defendants thought they had bought influence to further their business."
Parnas' defense lawyers countered that Muraviev's funds went toward business investments, not campaign contributions, and that the donation to the pro-Trump group was from a company founded by Parnas and broke no laws.
In his closing statement, Parnas' attorney Bondy characterized his client as a passionate proponent of marijuana legalization who was "in well over his head." He argued that Muraviev's money funded business operations, not campaign contributions.
Deliberations in the trial began on Friday morning and lasted about five hours.
Fruman, who lives in Florida, pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting campaign contributions from a foreign national. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21.
Parnas and Kukushkin had faced two counts of conspiring to make donations from a foreign national, and making the donations. Parnas had also been charged with four other counts, including making false statements to the Federal Elections Commission.
IDF fires light bombs towards Lebanon border - report
Lyft records more than 4,000 sexual assault cases in long-overdue report
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 07:11 PM
Syrian constitutional talks 'big disappointment' - US envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 06:29 PM
Robert Durst charged with murder in disappearance of wi
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 05:35 PM
Two injured as IDF and Palestinians clash in West Bank - report
Queen Elizabeth is back at her desk, PM Johnson says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 04:51 PM
Britain says investigating Delta subvariant possibly more transmissible
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 04:14 PM
Eight injured in car crash in northern Israel
COVID-19 boosters can be mixed, original vaccine recommended - Fauci
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 03:32 PM
Yeshiva students erase Nazi swastikas sprayed in West Bank
Huge blast kills 16 at Russian chemicals plant
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 02:53 PM
Arabs in Acre attack yeshiva students
Coronavirus in the IDF: 756 new cases, 297 in quarantine
UN plane aborts landing in Ethiopian city after airstrike
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 01:36 PM
Biden says United States would come to Taiwan's defense
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 11:36 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by