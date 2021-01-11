The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pelosi: US House to vote to declare Trump incapable before impeachment

The House is set to vote on Monday or Tuesday on a resolution urging Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
JANUARY 11, 2021 02:23
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers late Sunday that they would first vote on a resolution this week calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office before moving to impeachment.
The House is set to vote on Monday or Tuesday on a resolution urging Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution, which allows him and the cabinet to remove the president if he is unable to discharge his official duties, Pelosi said in a letter.
Pelosi added that after that the House "will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor." Through late Sunday, 210 House members have cosponsored the impeachment measure, or nearly a majority of the House. 
With just 10 days remaining in his administration, Democrats have threatened to impeach US President Donald Trump for a second time, following the violent riots on Capitol Hill that took place on Wednesday.
Articles of impeachment could be presented against Trump as early as Monday, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) told ABC. Pelosi, along with several Republican lawmakers, called on the president to resign “immediately.”
“But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Accordingly, the House will preserve every option – including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach or a privileged resolution for impeachment.”
Democrats, who said a House vote on impeachment could come by mid-week, hope the impeachment threat will intensify pressure on Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment before Trump’s term ends in less than two weeks.
It is unclear whether lawmakers would be able to remove Trump from office, as any impeachment would prompt a trial in the Senate, where his fellow Republicans still hold power and two-thirds of the 100 members must vote to convict for his removal.
The White House rejected the calls for Trump’s to either resign or to be removed from office. “Impeaching President Donald Trump with 12 days remaining in his presidency would only serve to further divide the country,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere.
Trump’s role in encouraging Wednesday’s chaos has opened a growing rift within the Republican Party.

Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.



Tags president Donald Trump Nancy Pelosi impeachment US elections 2020
