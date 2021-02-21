Israeli supply of Pfizer vaccines reportedly coming to an end

The Jerusalem Post has learned. The Health Ministry on Sunday warned health funds that the delivery of Pfizer vaccines to Israel was coming to an end and that they should prepare to distribute Moderna vaccines beginning sometime next month,has learned.

According to a senior health fund official, the Pfizer deal was for 10 million vaccines - enough to inoculate 5 million people. As such, in about two weeks, the health funds will complete the Pfizer supply.

Israel received a shipment of around 100,000 Moderna vaccines earlier this year and the official told the Post that another shipment of Moderna will start arriving in Israel in the middle of March.

The official was unsure how many doses were expected to come.

As of Sunday morning, around 4,300,000 people had been vaccinated, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein reported. Of them, close to 3,000,000 also received their second vaccine

The vaccine has had an exceptional impact, together with the country’s lockdown efforts, in bringing down infection rates. On Saturday night, the Health Ministry reported that the vaccine is around 99% effective in preventing hospitalization, serious disease and death within one week of receiving a second shot.

Only 1,240 people tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, the Health Ministry reported - around 6.3% of the people screened on Shabbat. On Sunday afternoon, there were 857 people in serious condition. The death toll stood at 5,569.

