The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Playful panda cub makes virtual debut at National Zoo in Washington

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 28, 2021 01:42
Panda twins Pit and Paule receive their favourite food as present on a Christmas tree (photo credit: REUTERS)
Panda twins Pit and Paule receive their favourite food as present on a Christmas tree
(photo credit: REUTERS)
He may be a giant panda, but for now Xiao Qi Ji is still a baby, romping with toys and snacking on sweet potato, his first solid food.
The adorable cub made his debut virtually on Wednesday at the National Zoo in Washington, appearing live on 'Panda Cam' as the zoo is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Cooked sweet potato. It's nice and soft and is easy for him to eat," said zookeeper Marty Dearie, laughing as Xiao Qi Ji munched away.
Xiao Qi Ji is the son of Mei Xiang, who gave birth to him at the zoo, thrilling panda enthusiasts and zoo officials who thought at age 22 she had a slim chance of having a fourth healthy cub.


Tags washington zoo Coronavirus Panda
Security forces clash with protesters in locked-down Lebanon
Microsoft investigating Outlook issues for North America users
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 11:57 PM
US returns indictment against Oath Keeper members over Capitol storm plot
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 11:52 PM
Dozens violate lockdown after police disperse yeshiva in Beitar Illit
Israeli public hospitals to receive increased budgets for 2021
Morocco to start vaccinations on Thursday, palace says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 09:53 PM
Top Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 09:38 PM
COVID-19 death toll in the Americas reaches 1 million people
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 09:29 PM
White House monitoring situation involving GameStop, other firms
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 08:42 PM
Bulgaria's vice president tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 07:54 PM
Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 07:48 PM
Police to test people on election day to locate quarantine violators
Coronavirus in Israel: Minimum vaccination age lowered to 35
Navalny's brother arrested following police raid of home
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 07:28 PM
US terrorism advisory: Heightened threat after presidential inauguration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 07:23 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by