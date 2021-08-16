Plymouth shooting: police to now vet gun license applicant social media

British police will be required to check the social media profiles of firearm license applicants under new rules following the Plymouth mass shooting in England, The Times newspaper reported.

In the autumn, the British government will publish new statutory guidance outlining how police forces handle firearm license applications. It will include the requirement to check social media, the newspaper said.

A man shot dead five people in the southern English city of Plymouth on Thursday in a rare British mass shooting. He then turned his gun on himself after killing the five victims.