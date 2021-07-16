The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
PM Bennett speaks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 16, 2021 12:48
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday for the first time since Bennett entered office.
Jae-in congratulated Bennett on his entry to office and wished him continuing social stability and prosperity during his tenure.
The two discussed advancing mutual interests, including joint efforts to fight the coronavirus and economic cooperation.
Bennet and Jae-in expressed appreciation for the vaccine exchange deal conducted earlier in July.
The South Korean president also asked Bennett to extend his well wishes to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on his entrance to office and expressed his desire to strengthen the friendship between the two countries through strong communication with the heads of state in Israel.
Russian Defense Ministry website targeted by foreign cyberattack
Coronavirus in IDF: 135 infected, 535 in quarantine
President to speak on Tisha Be'Av at prayer service in Ashkelon
Hungary to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2021 08:50 AM
Israeli artist Noga Erez clarifies BDS comments
Education Minister Shasha-Biton calls to replace Prof. Sharon Alroy-Preis
COVID: Israel Police steps up restrictions enforcement in Jerusalem
COVID: Spain to be added to travel ban list
Israel Police arrest man for sexual offenses on three-year-old son
Lebanon President: Hariri not ready to discuss changes to govt proposal
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2021 06:51 PM
Provincial Afghan govt, Taliban agree on ceasefire in Western Badghis
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2021 06:47 PM
Death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 97
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2021 05:34 PM
Lebanon's PM-designate Hariri says he has given up on cabinet formation
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2021 04:38 PM
PM Bennett meets with family of fallen IDF soldier held captive by Hamas
Amos Ben Avraham appointed as COVID enforcement commissioner
