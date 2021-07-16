PM Bennett speaks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Jae-in congratulated Bennett on his entry to office and wished him continuing social stability and prosperity during his tenure.

The two discussed advancing mutual interests, including joint efforts to fight the coronavirus and economic cooperation.

Bennet and Jae-in expressed appreciation for the vaccine exchange deal conducted earlier in July.

The South Korean president also asked Bennett to extend his well wishes to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on his entrance to office and expressed his desire to strengthen the friendship between the two countries through strong communication with the heads of state in Israel.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday for the first time since Bennett entered office.