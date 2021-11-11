The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Poland reports violent clashes overnight as migrants attempt new border breach

The EU on Wednesday accused Belarus of mounting a "hybrid attack" on the bloc by encouraging thousands of migrants fleeing poverty and war-torn areas to try to cross into Poland.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 12:09
Polish police guard border fence on the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Police, November 10, 2021. (photo credit: POLICJA PODLASKA / HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Polish police guard border fence on the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Police, November 10, 2021.
(photo credit: POLICJA PODLASKA / HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Migrants stranded inside Belarus threw rocks and branches at Polish border guards and used logs to try to break down a razor wire fence overnight in new attempts to force their way into the European Union, the authorities in Warsaw said on Thursday.
The EU on Wednesday accused Belarus of mounting a "hybrid attack" on the bloc by encouraging thousands of migrants fleeing poverty and war-torn areas to try to cross into Poland, and is gearing up to impose new sanctions on Minsk.
The crisis has sparked a new confrontation between the West and Russia, which dispatched two nuclear capable strategic bombers to patrol Belarusian airspace on Wednesday in a show of support for its ally. Belarus said the planes carried out drills for a second day on Thursday.
The Kremlin said Russia had nothing to do with tensions on the border and suggested the presence of heavily armed people on both sides - an apparent reference to Belarusian and Polish border guards - was a source of concern. The prospect of sanctions on Belarus a "crazy idea," it said.
Trapped between two borders, the migrants have endured freezing weather in makeshift camps. Poland has reported at least seven migrant deaths in the months-long crisis and other migrants have expressed fear they would die.
Belongings of migrants are pictured in the forest after they left temporary night camp during migrant crisis on Belarusian - Polish border near Hajnowka, Poland, November 10, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL) Belongings of migrants are pictured in the forest after they left temporary night camp during migrant crisis on Belarusian - Polish border near Hajnowka, Poland, November 10, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
None of around 150 migrants gathered near the town of Bialowieza managed to breach the border, the spokeswoman for the border guards service Ewelina Szczepanska told Reuters, saying there had been 468 attempts at illegal crossings on Wednesday.
Ukrainian border guards, police and the national guard will hold drills on the border with Belarus on Thursday aiming to protect the country from possible attempts by migrants to breach the frontier, Ukraine's interior ministry said.
"In order to counter the potential crisis with migrants, we will involve all five structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs without exception," Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy was quoted as saying in the statement.
While not a European Union member, Ukraine is wary of becoming another frontier in the migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border. 
Neighboring EU state Lithuania, which like Poland has imposed a state of emergency on the border, also reported new attempts to breach the frontier.
In a joint statement on Thursday, the defense ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia said they saw the crisis as "very alarming, and unequivocally condemn the deliberate escalation of the ongoing hybrid attack by the Belarusian regime, which is posing serious threats to European security."
"Large groups of people are being gathered and transported to the border area, where they are then forced to illegally cross the border. This increases the possibility of provocations and serious incidents that could also spill over into military domain," they said.
The bloc accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of manufacturing the migrant crisis in revenge for earlier sanctions after the veteran leader unleashed a violent crackdown on mass street protests against his rule in 2020.
Russian flag carrier Aeroflot AFLT.MM on Thursday denied any involvement in organizing mass transportation of migrants to Belarus, after its shares fell on a news report that it could face EU sanctions over the crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.
The Belarusian authorities said more than 2,000 migrants were at the border. Lukashenko and Russia have blamed the EU for the migrant crisis and said the EU was not living up to its own humanitarian values by preventing the migrants from crossing.
Large groups of people fleeing conflicts and poverty in the Middle East and elsewhere started flying to Minsk this spring. They then travel to the border with EU members Poland, Lithuania or Latvia by taxi, bus or cars provided by human smugglers and try to cross.
Polish authorities say the number of flights to Belarus from the Middle East has increased dramatically in recent months, with the Polish prime minister calling on the EU to take action to stem the flow of airlines ferrying migrants to Minsk.
Most migrants use travel agencies across the Middle East which partner with Belarusian companies to book tourism packages that usually include visa, flight and accommodation.
The price of the whole journey varies and can reach up to about $14,000. In October, Minsk restricted the number of travel agencies in Belarus allowed to deliver tourism invitations, and smugglers as well as agencies have reported a rise in prices.


Tags European Union poland refugees migrants in europe belarus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shufersal scandal highlights issues with pricing practices - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

We need to focus on the Jews that love Israel, not those who are anti - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Leah Aharoni

MK Gilad Kariv, stop pushing your Kotel agenda - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Nikki Haley's pandering to Jewish Republicans is bad for Israel - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by