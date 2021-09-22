Police arrest suspect after threatening passersby in Tel Aviv with gun

A 22-year-old resident of Jaffa was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly threatening passersby on the Tel Aviv promenade with a weapon.

The suspect reportedly entered a woman's vehicle on Herbert Samuel Street with the weapon and was apprehended by civilians after he exited the vehicle, according to KAN news. Civilians in the area reported hearing people shouting "terrorist."

Police arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect and confiscated the weapon. Magen David Adom treated the woman in the car for anxiety and a man who was lightly injured on his head while struggling with the suspect.

The background of the incident is under investigation, but an initial investigation found that the incident was not terror-related.