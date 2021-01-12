The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Shot fired in air as ultra-Orthodox extremists protest COVID enforcement

A crowd of men gathered round a police volunteer who was standing next to the patrol vehicle, some of whom threw stones at him.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 12, 2021 14:08
Israeli police officers clash with Ultra Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against the enforcement of coronavirus emergency regulations, in the Ultra Orthodox jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, October 4, 2020 (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Israeli police officers clash with Ultra Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against the enforcement of coronavirus emergency regulations, in the Ultra Orthodox jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, October 4, 2020
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
A police volunteer fired a warning shot in the air when confronted by dozens of extremist ultra-Orthodox men during COVID-19 enforcement activity in Beit Shemesh on Tuesday, the police said. 
A police patrol vehicle was dispatched to a school associated with one of the radical ultra-Orthodox communities in Beit Shemesh on Kedushat Aharon street in the Ramah Bet neighborhood.
The school was open and operating despite the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. 
Upon arrival, a policeman sought out the principal to “carry out enforcement procedures,” but a crowd of men gathered round a police volunteer who was standing next to the patrol vehicle, some of whom threw stones at him. 
“Feeling that his life was in danger, the volunteer fired into the air,” the police said, adding that there were no injuries in the incident. 


