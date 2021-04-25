Police removes Damascus Gate barricades, a cause of riots in capital

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai ordered on Sunday that all barricades be removed from Jerusalem's Damascus Gate, N12 reported.
The barricades, placed at the area surrounding the Damascus Gate by police in order to prevent gatherings during the month of Ramadan, are considered a catalyst for the ongoing riots that followed in the capital.
