Pompeo calls Northern Cyprus move to reopen Varosha provocative

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 16, 2020 21:29
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced deep concern about Northern Cyprus' reopening part of a beachfront resort abandoned since Turkey invaded the island in 1974, calling it provocative and seeking its reversal, the State Department said on Friday.
Pompeo made the comments in a call with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, the Department said, referring to Turkish Cypriot authorities partial reopening of the beach town of Varosha, a former resort area fenced off and abandoned in no-man's land since the 1974 invasion divided the island. 
Suspect in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor waives right to bail hearing
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/16/2020 10:23 PM
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 -campaign
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/16/2020 10:08 PM
French president Macron to visit area where teacher's throat was slit
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/16/2020 09:36 PM
IDF confirms rocket launched from Gaza into Israeli territory
Man stabbed in the throat in Paris suburb, a suspect shot by police
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/16/2020 08:02 PM
US warns of 'serious consequences' if Turkey activates S-400 system
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/16/2020 07:10 PM
Taiwan should fortify itself against future Chinese invasion -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/16/2020 06:06 PM
Black Flag convoy protest demands inquiry into Submarine Affair
Twitter updates content policy after blocking New York Post article
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/16/2020 05:01 PM
Turkey's actions in east Mediterranean regrettable - Merkel
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/16/2020 04:16 PM
Up to 10,000 Israelis can travel to Greece per week starting Monday
Thai riot police advance towards protesters
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/16/2020 03:17 PM
Coronavirus update: 1,608 new infections in the last day
Number of corona patients evacuated to recovery hotels will be reduced
Israeli police hand out more than 3,500 coronavirus fines in a single day
