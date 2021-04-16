The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pompeo violated ethics rules, asked state employees to do personal tasks

By REUTERS  
APRIL 16, 2021 23:22
WASHINGTON  - Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated federal ethics rules governing the use of taxpayer-funded resources when he, and his wife, asked State Department employees to carry out personal tasks more than 100 times, a government watchdog said in a report cited by Politico on Friday.
Pompeo and his wife asked a political appointee and other employees in his office to carry out tasks such as "picking up personal items, planning events unrelated to the Department's mission, and conducting such personal business as pet care and mailing personal Christmas cards," the State Department's Office of Inspector General said in the report.


Tags state department taxes Mike Pompeo
Jeffrey Epstein's accusers cannot challenge plea agreement -appeals court
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 11:29 PM
Shootout at Texas traffic stop leaves two dead; officer, one other wounded
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 11:18 PM
Two east Jerusalem residents arrested for disrupting public order -report
US pressuring Israel to stop commenting on Iran - report
Smotrich: Netanyahu will never form a gov't based on support from Abbas
Islamic State claims responsibility for Iraq market bomb attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 07:28 PM
Suspects burn Israeli flag, damage fallen soldiers' pictures in Jerusalem
Man in his 30s catfishes hundreds of teens, procures pornographic content
Hundreds protest takeover of Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem - report
J&J asked rival COVID-19 vaccine makers to probe clotting risks - WSJ
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 02:57 PM
At least 21 African migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisia
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 02:23 PM
Kremlin: Putin to decide on counter sanctions against Washington
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 02:17 PM
Israeli students to return to classrooms in full capacity on Sunday
Finland offers to host Putin-Biden summit - presidency
Moscow's US envoy at Russian FM for consultations after US sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 01:49 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by