An earthquake was felt in southern Israel, including the Dead Sea area, on Thursday morning.

"Immediately go out into the open," the Home Front Command advised those in the area. "If not possible, enter [a] protected room or stairwell."

Earthquake allert in Dead Sea area, January 15 (credit: Screenshot/Tzeva Adom)

No injuries thus far as result of earthquake

Israel's national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, stated that, following the quake, its hotline had not yet received any calls regarding injuries as a result of the incident.