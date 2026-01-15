An earthquake was felt in southern Israel, including the Dead Sea area, on Thursday morning.
"Immediately go out into the open," the Home Front Command advised those in the area. "If not possible, enter [a] protected room or stairwell."
No injuries thus far as result of earthquake
Israel's national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, stated that, following the quake, its hotline had not yet received any calls regarding injuries as a result of the incident.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquake, which occured at 9:00 am, was a 4.2 on the Richter magnitude scale.