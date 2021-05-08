The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pope Francis backs waivers on intellectual property rights for vaccines

By REUTERS  
MAY 8, 2021 12:41
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Saturday supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a proposal by US President Joe Biden that has been rebuffed by some European nations, including Germany.


Tags Pope Pope Francis patent Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus Live Updates Coronavirus Vaccine
Security forces bolstered after Jerusalem riots, IDF chief instructs
Attack by unmanned aerial surveillance system targets Iraqi air base
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2021 10:06 AM
Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry by early Sunday - US R&D centre
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2021 07:44 AM
Biden administration joins global campaign against online extremism
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2021 04:28 AM
AstraZeneca weighs seeking full US approval for COVID-19 shot
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2021 12:59 AM
Brazil eyes new Pfizer deal next week for 100 million more COVID-19 shots
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2021 12:20 AM
17-year-old detained for defiling Israeli flag
Arab follow-up committee calls for protest against 'terror of occupation'
White House: Iran sanctions could be lifted if nuclear deal conditions me
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2021 09:02 PM
IDF scans area where terrorists behind Salem shooting came from
WHO gives emergency approval to Sinopharm, first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2021 07:55 PM
US ready to lift many sanctions placed on Iran, Tehran demanding more
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2021 05:10 PM
Apples and Kalashnikovs: Italy police find arms cache in fruit shop
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2021 02:48 PM
China willing to support Tokyo Olympics - President Xi
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2021 02:38 PM
Saudi official confirms talks with Iran, says premature to assess outcome
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2021 02:17 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by