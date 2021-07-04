The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pope Francis in hospital for 'scheduled surgery' on colon

By REUTERS  
JULY 4, 2021 16:42
Pope Francis was admitted to a Rome hospital on Sunday afternoon for "scheduled surgery" on his colon, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.
Lapid meets with Canadian FM in Israel
Settlement agreed over ship that blocked Suez Canal - representative
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/04/2021 06:45 PM
Houthis launch rare attack on Yemen's tense southern region
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/04/2021 05:48 PM
Meron disaster state commission of inquiry convened for the first time
Health Min. to advise 3rd shot for people with weak immune system -report
Four-year-old boy hit by truck in Safed
Ethiopia's Tigray demands troop withdrawals for ceasefire talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/04/2021 03:16 PM
Likud MK Bitan: 'We have a way to topple the government'
Yigal Slovik is the new Education Ministry director-general
Olmert calls for psychiatric test for Netanyahu
Bennett: We will consider bringing back elements of the green passport
Second Lieutenant Shylee Westland's organs to be donated today
Coronavirus in Israel: 185 new cases, 3.7% positive
Private plane crash in Haiti kills 6 on board, including two Americans
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/04/2021 04:16 AM
Biden says uncertain who is behind latest ransomware attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2021 11:02 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by