President Herzog meets with IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi for the first time

In their meeting, Kohavi presented President Herzog with an update on IDF's operations and various security issues.

Earlier on Monday, Herzog and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a 40-minute conversation in which they agreed that a return to former good relations that existed between their two countries was important for regional security and stability.

In their conversation, Erdogan and Herzog both noted that despite the pandemic, trade relations between Israel and Turkey continued to grow.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The two leaders agreed to maintain a dialogue despite political differences and pledged to cooperate in an attempt to reach a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report. Political pundits predict that Erdogan's next phone call to Israel will be to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.

Herzog expressed his gratitude to the chief of staff and his faith in IDF's soldiers and officers.