Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known by his stage name Brodie Lee, has passed away at the age of 41, All Elite Wrestling, which he wrestled for, announced in an official statement over social media.
According to his wife Manda Huber, the wrestler died "surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non-[COVID-19] related lung issue," she said in a post on Instagram.
Huber was a major fixture of AEW's weekly television show AEW Dynamite and headed the popular villainous stable, the Dark Order. However, he had been kept off the show for weeks.
December 27, 2020
Following the announcement of Huber's death, several of his colleagues took to social media to mourn his loss.