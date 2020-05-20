The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Prosecutor seeks transfer of Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to UN custody

By REUTERS  
MAY 20, 2020 15:57
THE HAGUE - International war crimes investigators have requested that Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, arrested last weekend, be transferred to United Nations custody for trial, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Felicien Kabuga, 84, was detained in Paris suburb on Saturday after a quarter century on the run.

"We already requested his transfer. It is an arrest warrant and an indictment coming from the U.N. mechanism," prosecutor Serge Brammertz said in an interview.

Kabuga could be transferred to The Hague before a trial in Arusha, Tanzania, where a U.N. court is handling cases dating back to the 1994 genocide of an estimated 800,000 people, Brammertz said.
Man arrested for allegedly setting Religious Council buildings ablaze
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 03:55 PM
Knesset forms subcommittee on the killing of women
Malaysia reports 31 new coronavirus cases; total tops 7,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 11:48 AM
Russia's coronavirus infections pass 300,000, deaths near 3,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 11:44 AM
China's Taiwan affairs office says reunification is natural trend
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 09:14 AM
Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 09:10 AM
5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Nicaraguan coast
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 07:24 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 797 to over 176,000 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 06:32 AM
Taiwan pres. wants talks with China, but not on 'one country, two systems
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 05:29 AM
Burundi heads to poll amid health and violence concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 05:26 AM
California border hospitals hit by surge in COVID-19 cases from Mexico
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 05:20 AM
Spanish airline Globalia suspends plans to fly domestic in Brazil
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 04:02 AM
Mexico coronavirus cases hit new daily record of 2,713
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 03:42 AM
China, US coronavirus tensions spill over in UN Syria meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 03:16 AM
Eastern Libyan forces say to move 2-3 km back from Tripoli front
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 02:58 AM
