Prosecutor seeks transfer of Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to UN custody

THE HAGUE - International war crimes investigators have requested that Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, arrested last weekend, be transferred to United Nations custody for trial, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.





Felicien Kabuga, 84, was detained in Paris suburb on Saturday after a quarter century on the run.





"We already requested his transfer. It is an arrest warrant and an indictment coming from the U.N. mechanism," prosecutor Serge Brammertz said in an interview.



