Dozens of people have gathered in the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) neighborhood of Mea She'arim in Jerusalem on Wednesday night to protest against the arrest of an individual who was charged of assaulting a police officer three months ago, according to a report by Walla.According to the report, protesters have blocked the intersection connecting the Ezra and Yehezkel streets in the city. Police are currently on the scene in an attempt to maintain public order.