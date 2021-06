בלפור שבוע 51 ואחרון. כאלף צועדים מהכנסת. pic.twitter.com/Bb7B2rXUPJ June 12, 2021

Several streets in central Jerusalem have been closed ahead of the evening's protests, including Agron Street and Keren Hayesod. Protests are also expected to take place outside of Naftali Bennett's Ra'anana residence as demonstrators have been arriving nightly for the past few weeks in an attempt to persuade Bennett to prevent the formation of the unity government.

Protesters began marching towards Balfour and the Prime Minister's Official Residence on Saturday evening for the last protest before the new government is expected to be sworn in Sunday.