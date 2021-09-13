The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
MK Meir Porush attacked near his home in Jerusalem

Two attackers approached MK Meir Porush and allegedly attempted to cut off his beard before running away.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 12:16
Meir Porush521 (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER / FLASH 90)
Meir Porush521
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER / FLASH 90)
United Torah Judaism MK Meir Porush was attacked near his home in Jerusalem on Monday morning, Israel Police Spokesperson said in a statement.
According to Israeli media, the elected official was attacked by two men who tried to cut his beard and then ran away, but he did not require medical attention.
Security forces are searching the area for the suspected attackers.
Knesset Speaker MK Mickey Levy spoke to Porush and expressed his shock about the attack. Levy also spoke to Jerusalem Police Department District Commander, Superintendent Doron Turgeman and discussed the incident's investigation and operational ways to apprehend the attackers as soon as possible.
MK Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) also expressed his dismay.
"I am shocked by the violent attack of MK Rabbi Meir Porush by dangerous attackers in Jerusalem," he wrote. "This is a new and dangerous low point and crosses a red line. The police must act quickly and get its hands on the attackers, and act against them with the full might of the law. It is unfathomable that a public servant is attacked, harmed or feels threatened in any way," he wrote.
UNITED TORAH JUDAISM Party members, inlcuidng Uri Maklev (left) and Ya’acov Litzman (second from right), arrive at the President’s Residence on April 5. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)UNITED TORAH JUDAISM Party members, inlcuidng Uri Maklev (left) and Ya’acov Litzman (second from right), arrive at the President’s Residence on April 5. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
President Isaac Herzog also spoke to Porush on Monday afternoon, shortly after the attack occurred, he said in a statement. 
"Violence against anyone, and certainly against emissaries and elected officials, is crossing a red line, and we must treat it with the utmost severity," he said.
"I am confident that the law enforcement system will locate the attackers and bring them to justice soon. "


