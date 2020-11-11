Public Security Minister Ohana holds video call with UAE counterpart

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana held a video call with Emirati Interior Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday and discussed ways of promoting the cooperation between the countries as part of the Abraham Accords. The ministers emphasized the importance of promoting the economic and touristic sectors in both countries and discussed the development of a joint security service that would serve both countries and allow sensitive collaborations to take place. Discussing possible common projects, the ministers focused on technological innovation projects and programs related to combating transnational crimes, as well as other development projects related to civil defense.The two parties agreed on forming a team that would include both Israeli and Emirati representatives who will work together on defining the specifics of the projects and programs in preparation for a future meeting.They warmly invited each other for formal visits to their countries.The meeting between Ohana and Nahyan on Wednesday is the latest step in the deepening relations between the countries. On Tuesday, Israel's first official delegation of business leaders travelled to the UAE after being invited by the president and chairman of the UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
