Putin planning to invade Ukraine - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is putting together the capacity to invade Ukraine, amid increasing international concerns about the buildup of Russian troops on the border.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: [email protected]