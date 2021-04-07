The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas released from hospital

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 7, 2021 17:07
Ra'am (United Arab List) Party chairman Mansour Abbas was released on Tuesday from Poriya Hospital, where he has been hospitalized for the past few days due to a medical problem.


