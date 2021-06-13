The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ra'am MK Saeed Alharomi threatens he will not support coalition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 13, 2021 11:57
Ra'am MK Saeed Alharomi threatened that he will not support the new coalition, Israeli media reported Sunday.
Alharomi is asking that a clause in the coalition agreement regarding illegal construction in the Negev be cancelled in return for his support of the new government, Kan reported.
Mansour Abbas responded saying "it will be ok," according to Kan.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Interior Minister Arye Deri are pressuring Alharomi in an attempt to get him to vote against the government with assurances, including on the topic of the Kaminitz Law that addresses illegal construction, Ynet reported.
It would only take one MK to vote against the coalition for it to lose its narrow majority and keep Netanyahu in power.
