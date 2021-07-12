Ra'am Party reaches agreements with coalition regarding Arab society

After announcing on Sunday morning that Knesset members from his party would not participate in the committee deliberations and vote on laws in the plenum until further notice, the faction chairman of the Ra'am Party, MK Waleed Taha, said on Sunday evening that "at the end of a day full of negotiations, and as partners in the coalition, we have reached agreements regarding the immediate implementation of a series of decisions from the Ra'am coalition agreement, in addition to other decisions related to Arab society."

"In the coming days we will witness significant decisions on many issues related to Arab society," Taha added.

On Sunday evening, the government approved the transfer of certain authorities from the Economy Ministry to the Welfare Ministry. The government statement said that the authorities in question involve the senior branch of socio-economic development in the Bedouin society in the Negev, as well as the Bedouin Development and Settlement Authority in the Negev.