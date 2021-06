Rabbi Eliezer Berland, who was charged last year with extortion and fraud, is expected sign a plea agreement in which he will be sentenced to 18 months in prison, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Berland was arrested early in 2020, and was released for house arrest around four months ago under electronic supervision and strict detention conditions.

The time Berland has already served will be deducted from the prison sentence, and in addition the rabbi will also pay a fine.