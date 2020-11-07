The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain has died

Sacks was diagnosed with cancer in October and stepped back from his work to focus on his treatment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 7, 2020 21:13
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, the much respected former chief rabbi of the UK, has died aged 72.
Sacks was highly esteemed around the Jewish world for his erudition, his wisdom, and his prolific  authorship of works on Jewish thought.
Sacks announced in the middle of October that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment, but passed away on Saturday morning.
Rabbi Sacks served as the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth from 1991 to 2013, succeeding Immanuel Jakobovits. He was succeeded by the current chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis.
Before being appointed as chief rabbi of the UK in 1993, Sacks served as principal of Jews’ College, now the London School of Jewish Studies, and Rabbi of the prestigious Marble Arch synagogue in Central London.
During his time as chief rabbi, Sacks became an ambassador for the Jewish community in the UK and was respected by many in UK Jewry and in the non-Jewish world as well.
He was widely seen as a voice of morality and ethical integrity, and his positions and opinions were frequently sought by the British media on crucial issues of the day, including in a regular column in The Times newspaper, and as guest on current affairs TV and radio shows.
Sacks wrote numerous books on Jewish thought, tolerance, extremism, a commentary on the weekly Torah portion, commentaries on Jewish liturgy, and more, as well as producing documentaries series.
In a 2015 interview with The Jerusalem Pot, Sacks highlighted what he described as the ongoing importance and centrality of Israel to the Jewish people as a whole whether living in the Jewish state or in the Diaspora.
“Whenever we come here [to Israel], which is frequently, we see the passion, energy and creativity of the most remarkable small nation on the face of the earth,” he said.
“Israel should make every Jew in the world feel proud, but that is not a political or religious statement. It is a statement about what happens when you get a lot of Jews together in a country that is the arena of Jewish history, and you say ‘Now write the next chapter of the Jewish people.’’
Tributes for the rabbi poured in upon news of his death.
UK Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl said that the board was “distraught” at the rabbis passing.
“Rabbi Sacks was a giant of both the Jewish community and wider society. His astounding intellect and courageous moral voice were a blessing to all who encountered him in person, in writing or in broadcast,” said van der Zyl.
“His outstanding tenure as Chief Rabbi led to a revolution in Jewish life and learning which has ensured his legacy will pass not just through his own beloved family, but through generations of our community’s young people too. Our hearts go out to his wife Elaine, his children Joshua, Dina and Gila, his brothers and the whole family. He will be much missed by us all.”
Israel’s leader of the opposition of the Yesh Atid party MK Yair Lapid also mourned Sacks’ passing.
“I once said to him that he is the only person I’d be happy to have as my Rabbi,” said Lapid on Twitter.
“He laughed and agreed to take on the role. Today the world lost a Rabbi, a Lord, a wonderful philosopher. The world will miss him, I will miss him.”
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevitch said she was “deeply saddened to hear the terrible news about the passing of Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks,” describing him as “One of the greatest Jewish leaders of our time,” and thanking him for serving as “a light to us all.”
President of the Conference of European Rabbis Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt said the organization  was “truly saddened to hear of the passing of our Associate Vice President, Rabbi Lord Sacks.”
Said Goldschmidt “Rabbi Sacks was a giant of World Jewry and will be truly missed. His scholarship and oratory skill were without parallel and he has been an inspiration to an entire generation, no matter their faith.
“We hope his memory will be a blessing to his family and all those who were influenced by him.”
Rabbi David Stav, founder and chair of Tzohar Rabbinical Organization said Sacks’ death “represents the loss of one of the most unique voices in the Jewish and rabbinical worlds who exemplified an unwavering trust and hope in faith and in Judaism in particular. He was a moral powerhouse for all of humanity.”
Chairman of the Yamina party Naftali Bennett said that with Sack’s death “the Jewish world - and the whole world - lost a great light,” adding that “Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks will be remembered and always celebrated as one of the greatest Jewish thinkers and teachers.”


Tags United Kingdom rabbi rabbi jonathan sacks England
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu has slandered Black Flag as agents of Iran - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Joe Biden as president will change Israeli politics By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by