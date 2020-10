Regev caused a national uproar after she threatened Eyal Berkovic, a possible candidate for the position of coaching Israel's national team, saying that if he did not apologize to the Likud Party for a comment he made against the party, he would never get the position.

The transportation minister added on Sunday that any interference by the Tropper should be considered a criminal act as it would constitute a conflict of interest.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev called on Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to stop Sports and Culture Minister Chili Tropper from interfering with the assignment of Israel's national soccer team coach on Sunday, calling on Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel to clarify comments made by a possible candidate for the role.