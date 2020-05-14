Regev to become Israel's first female transportation minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev released a joint statement on Thursday announcing Regev will serve as the next transportation minister, and after a year and a half she will become foreign affairs minister. This change will occur when Blue and White leader Benny Gantz replaces Netanyahu as prime minister.



Netanyahu lauded her for making history as the first woman to fill the position of transportation minister. He also said she had proven her abilities to “make reforms” and added that she will also serve on the judge's elections committee.



Regev thanked Netanyahu and said she is ready to face the challenges of public transportation in the country as well as the fight against traffic accidents. She vowed to “strengthen Israel’s position in the international arena” in the role of foreign affairs minister.