Renewed cooperation with Israel deepens divides in Palestinian leadership

A deep schism threatens the unity of the Palestinian Authority, its ruling Fatah movement and the Palestine Liberation Organization amid turmoil among senior officials.Many of these officials were flabbergasted by Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh’s announcement last week that the PA would restore its relations with Israel, which were cut off five months ago amid Israeli talk of West Bank annexations. They say they were not consulted.A top PLO official who asked to remain anonymous said recent decision-making was unprecedentedly centralized, with President Mahmoud Abbas and a tight circle making crucial and pressing choices without referring to official institutions.