Rep. Ilhan Omar win Democratic primary, US media projects

The organization accused the Jewish Democratic Council of America of having failed its members "and our entire community by abdicating their role and staying silent about this primary, when they were in a position to speak with authority about antisemitism in the Democrat Party." "The national Democrat Party's lurch to the left in recent years has been extremely troubling, and Omar's election in 2018 was one example of the seriousness of this trend," RJC continued.

In 2012, before joining Congress, Omar tweeted that Israel “hypnotized the world.” As a new member of Congress, with the tweet under renewed scrutiny, she apologized.



But in February 2019, Omar responded to a tweet from Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican who had called for action to be taken over Omar’s past statements suggesting that Israel policy in Congress was driven by money.



“It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” she wrote in a tweet that raised eyebrows.



Asked to clarify what she meant, Omar responded “AIPAC!”



AIPAC, or the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, is the largest pro-Israel lobby in the United States. Critics said that Omar was invoking two anti-Semitic tropes: again that Israel exerts too much political pressure on U.S. government, and that money was inherently involved in that pull. Many took her words to mean that Omar believed AIPAC pays American politicians to be pro-Israel.



The comments earned her national rebuke, including from many of her Democratic colleagues.



In a subsequent op-ed for The Washington Post, Omar defended her critiques of Israel as calling for a more “balanced” policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but she also called Israel the “historical homeland” of Jews.



But when she and Tlaib tried to visit Israel on a congressional trip, they were denied entry. A 2017 Israeli law entitles the state to deny entry to boycott Israel activists. It was the first time that the Jewish state refused to allow in members of Congress.