Attempted stabbing at West Bank junction

An attempted stabbing attack took place at the West Bank Gush Etzion Junction on Monday morning.

The terrorist had attempted to injure an IDF soldier but was stopped, and no casualties were reported at the scene of the incident.

The terrorist was disarmed and is being transferred to Shaare Zedek Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his hand, according to Doctors Without Borders.

This incident was the second attempted stabbing attack in three days, after 50-year-old Dr. Hazem al-Julani attempted to injure a Border Police soldier next to Lion's Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday but was stopped.

Al-Julani later died of his wounds after he was transferred to Hadassah-University Medical Center on Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.