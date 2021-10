Retired Supreme Court vice president Eliyahu Matza passed away at the age of 86 on Friday.

Bar-Ilan University law Prof. Yedidya Stern (R), retired justice Eliyahu Matza (C) and Dr. Shimon Ravid, members of a commission appointed by Supreme Court President Dorit Beinisch, attend a session regarding the government's handling of the resettlement of the Gush Katif evacuees. September29, 200 (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)