Netanyahu, Rivlin call Biden: ‘US-Israel ties beyond partisan politics’

The president said that US-Israel “friendship is based on values that are beyond partisan politics.”

By LAHAV HARKOV  
NOVEMBER 17, 2020 19:48
President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, a week and a half after Biden’s victory was apparent.
Netanyahu and Biden spoke for over 20 minutes, in a conversation that the Prime Minister’s Office characterized as warm.
“The special relationship between the US and Israel is a fundamental part of Israel’s security and policy,” Netanyahu said.
Biden told Netanyahu that he is deeply committed to the State of Israel and its security, according to the Prime Minister’s Office readout.
The two agreed to meet soon to discuss matters on the agenda and the need to strengthen the alliance between the US and Israel.
The Prime Minister’s Office statement called Biden president-elect, which Netanyahu had previously not done.
Rivlin congratulated Biden on his election, saying he has “no doubt that under your leadership the United States is committed to Israel’s security and success.”
The president said that US-Israel “friendship is based on values that are beyond partisan politics.”
He touted the friendship on three levels, first that the US has no stronger ally than Israel, second, the great friendship between the Israeli and American people, and third, that “the President of the United States of America has no greater friend than the President of the State of Israel, as we have proved over the years.”
The president also said that he hoped Biden would work to build on the recently-signed Abraham Accords and facilitate ties between Israel and more countries in the region.
In addition, Rivlin invited Biden to Jerusalem, and sent his regards to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
The statement about Netanyahu’s call came out 27 minutes after Rivlin’s office sent its statement, but the Prime Minister’s Office said it was scheduled in advance and not in reaction to the president calling. A spokesman for Netanyahu was unaware of the timing and said Biden did not mention speaking to Rivlin first. The President’s Residence did not respond to inquiries as to the timing of the call.
The delay of a week and a half in calling Biden, when other world leaders did so much sooner, and the 12-hour delay in Netanyahu releasing a congratulatory message after news outlets called Biden’s victory on November 7, fueled speculation that the prime minister was trying to avoid angering President Donald Trump.
Netanyahu tweeted on November 8: "Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel."
But Netanyahu did not call Biden president-elect, which he continued to avoid in the ensuing days.
In his message to the cabinet the morning after that, Netanyahu said “I have a personal, long and warm connection with Joe Biden for nearly 40 years, and I know him to be a great friend of the State of Israel.” But he again stopped short of using the term president-elect.
At a press conference on Monday, Netanyahu would only say that Biden is "supposed to be appointed the next president."
Asked who won the US election by Galei Israel Radio on Tuesday, Netanyahu said: "Why do I have to express an opinion? They have their processes, their electoral college."
Netanyahu later added: "I will cooperate with the US administration but stand up for our security.”


