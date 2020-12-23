Right-wing protesters clash with police in Jerusalem, 13 arrested

Dozens of right-wing demonstrators clashed with police and blocked light rail traffic on Wednesday evening outside the police national headquarters in Jerusalem, in protest of the death of 19-year-old hilltop youth Ahuvia Sandak, who was shot to death while fleeing from police. 13 protesters have so far been arrested or detained.

After marching through Jaffa Street, the protesters moved to the Jaffa-King George junction, accompanied by police forces. While accompanying the protesters, two suspects were spotted by police with the alleged intention of throwing stones at the demonstrators. The two were taken in for questioning by the police.