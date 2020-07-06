The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rocket fired towards Baghdad International Airport

The rocket, a Katyusha, did not explode, according to reports.

By TZVI JOFFRE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 6, 2020 01:05
Members of Iran's revolutionary guard look at a surface to surface missile which is launched during a war game near the city of Qom, about 120 km (75 miles) south of Tehran June 28, 2011 (photo credit: RAUF MOHSENI/MEHR NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
Members of Iran's revolutionary guard look at a surface to surface missile which is launched during a war game near the city of Qom, about 120 km (75 miles) south of Tehran June 28, 2011
(photo credit: RAUF MOHSENI/MEHR NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
A Katyusha rocket was fired towards the Baghdad International Airport on Sunday night, according to the Iraqi Al-Sumaria news.
The rocket did not explode, according to Sky News Arabia.
This rocket attack comes after a number of rocket attacks have been launched near the US Embassy in Baghdad and other US military sites in recent weeks. In June, there were six rocket attacks on the US Embassy, the airport and a base housing US forces.
On Saturday, explosions and gunfire were heard in Baghdad during a live-fire training exercise by US special forces in charge of protecting the US embassy, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.
Two weeks ago, the Iraqi military said that its forces had raided a base in southern Baghdad used by militiamen suspected of firing rockets at foreign embassies in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone and its international airport.
Iraqi authorities were questioning the 14 men detained during the raid, the military added. A number of those arrested were later released.
The raid was the most brazen action taken by Iraqi forces against a major Iran-backed militia in years and targeted the Kataib Hezbollah group, which US officials accuse of firing rockets at bases hosting US troops and other facilities in Iraq.


