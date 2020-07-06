Rocket fired towards Baghdad International Airport

A Katyusha rocket was fired towards the Baghdad International Airport on Sunday night, according to the Iraqi Al-Sumaria news.The rocket did not explode, according to Sky News Arabia.rocket attacks on the US Embassy, the airport and a base housing US forces.On Saturday, explosions and gunfire were heard in Baghdad during a live-fire training exercise by US special forces in charge of protecting the US embassy, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.Two weeks ago, the Iraqi military said that its forces had raided a base in southern Baghdad used by militiamen suspected of firing rockets at foreign embassies in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone and its international airport.Iraqi authorities were questioning the 14 men detained during the raid, the military added. A number of those arrested were later released.The raid was the most brazen action taken by Iraqi forces against a major Iran-backed militia in years and targeted the Kataib Hezbollah group, which US officials accuse of firing rockets at bases hosting US troops and other facilities in Iraq.This rocket attack comes after a number of rocket attacks have been launched near the US Embassy in Baghdad and other US military sites in recent weeks. In June, there were six