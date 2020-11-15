Rockets fired from Gaza into southern, central Israel

Rockets were fired from Gaza into southern and central Israel during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning, with sirens being heard in Ashdod and Kibbutz Palmachim. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed the incident in a statement, and said the details were currently being investigated. They tweeted that two launches from the Gaza Strip have been identified.
While the sirens were only heard in Ashdod and Palmachim, interceptions were seen in cities in the center, with video footage showing rockets intercepted over the Yad Eliyahu neighborhood in Tel Aviv. Other video footage showed interceptions above the city of Holon in central Israel.
The rocket sirens followed reports just minutes earlier of explosions heard over Ashkelon. According to the city's residents, the explosions heard sounded like Iron Dome interceptions of rockets, Channel 13 reported.The rockets come in the wake of the one year anniversary of the IDF's assassination of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata. Cautious of potential attacks from Gaza as a result of this, additional Iron Dome batteries were deployed in southern Israel, with the IDF and IAF both being put on high alert.Hundreds of rockets were fired toward southern and central Israel within a matter of days after Ata was assassinated by the IDF in November 2019.Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.
בהמשך לדיווחים זוהו שני שיגורים משטח רצועת עזה לשטח ישראל. שיגור אחד אשר לא הפעיל התרעה במרחב העיר אשדוד בהיעדר צורך ושיגור נוסף שבעקבותיו הופעלו התרעות בעיר אשדוד ובמרחב השפלה. לוחמי ההגנה האווירית שיגרו מיירטים לעבר המטרות בהתאם למדיניות— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 15, 2020
More video footage was shared on social media by Channel 10 military correspondent Or Heller. According to Heller, the rockets were fired from the northern end of the Gaza Strip.Iron Dome interception over Holon in central Israel.#israelunderattack pic.twitter.com/Zzy4bUPLqi— StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) November 15, 2020
ככל הנראה 2 שיגורים מצפון הרצועה. ה1 נפילה שאינה על הקרקע והשני יורט באמצעות כיפת ברזל. מערך ההגנה האווירית של חיל האויר היה בכוננות בימים האחרונים מפני שיגורים מעזה במלאות שנה לחיסול של ראש הג׳יהאד בהא אבו אל עטא. pic.twitter.com/oTlcIWuUt6— Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) November 15, 2020
The rocket sirens followed reports just minutes earlier of explosions heard over Ashkelon. According to the city's residents, the explosions heard sounded like Iron Dome interceptions of rockets, Channel 13 reported.The rockets come in the wake of the one year anniversary of the IDF's assassination of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata. Cautious of potential attacks from Gaza as a result of this, additional Iron Dome batteries were deployed in southern Israel, with the IDF and IAF both being put on high alert.Hundreds of rockets were fired toward southern and central Israel within a matter of days after Ata was assassinated by the IDF in November 2019.Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.