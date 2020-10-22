The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border communities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 22:25
Rocket sirens sounded on Thursday night in Ashkelon and in some Gaza border communities.
One of the rockets fell into an open field.
PM Netanyahu to bring UAE, Bahrain deals for cabinet approval
Trump tests negative for coronavirus ahead of debate -aide
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2020 10:21 PM
Damascus cleric killed in car bomb - state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2020 10:11 PM
UAE citizens allowed to stay in Israel up to 90 days without visa
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2020 09:55 PM
Minnesota activates national guard following Floyd case developments
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2020 09:19 PM
At least 10 killed in Ivory Coast town ahead of presidential election
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2020 09:14 PM
France reports record new COVID-19 cases, at more than 40,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2020 09:09 PM
EU imposes sanctions on head of Russian military intelligence
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2020 07:48 PM
Russia's Putin says nearly 5,000 people killed in Nagorno-Karabakh
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2020 07:42 PM
Jerusalem's Int'l Convention Center to be named after Shimon Peres
Gantz finishes meeting with US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper at Pentago
Suspected Islamist was under observation on day of Dresden attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2020 06:19 PM
Afghan air strike hits religious school after Taliban attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2020 04:44 PM
Palestinian in Israel charged for assisting in terror tunnel construction
Russia grants Edward Snowden permanent residency rights
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2020 03:58 PM
