Court orders Zadorov release to house arrest pending retrial

The Nazareth District Court allowed Roman Zadorov to be released to house arrest, after spending 15 years in prison.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 3, 2021 09:29
Roman Zadorov (photo credit: DUDU AZOULAI)
Roman Zadorov
(photo credit: DUDU AZOULAI)
The Nazareth District Court on Tuesday issued a dramatic decision to release Roman Zadorov to house arrest pending a retrial for his conviction for the 2006 murder of eighth-grader Tair Rada.
Zadorov is expected to remain in jail pending an expected appeal by the state prosecution.
Still, the decision is the first sign that this round – there have already been multiple retrials of the case all leading to confirming the original conviction – might lead to Zadorov eventually obtaining an acquittal and his freedom after years behind bars.
New evidence emerged earlier this year leading the Supreme Court to order an additional retrial.
But that does not mean an acquittal is inevitable.
In 2016, the Supreme Court rejected one of Zadorov's multiple appeals after ordering a different retrial.
However, already in 2016, Justice Yoram Danziger dissented from the conviction and others expressed skepticism about the state prosecution’s case.
In December 2006, Rada was found stabbed to death in a bathroom stall at the Nofei Golan school in Katzrin on the Golan Heights.
Zadorov, the school custodian, was arrested less than a week later and was found guilty of 13-year-old Rada’s murder in September 2010.
The case captivated the Israeli media and public – a tragic small-town murder that from the beginning was dogged by rumors, including that local teenagers had killed Rada and the town or teachers had covered this up finding an easy fall guy in Zadorov, an immigrant from the former Soviet Union.


