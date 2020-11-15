The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Rouhani calls for national mobilisation against COVID-19 as cases surge

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 18:57
DUBAI - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday declared "the general mobilisation of the nation and the government" to confront the third wave of the coronavirus after health authorities announced the highest ever number of daily cases in the Middle East's worst-hit country.
"I call on all governmental organisations and other forces and institutions to rush to the aid of the health ministry and health workers with all possible means," Rouhani said in a statement, published by Iranian state media.
The government said on Saturday that stricter restrictions will be imposed in Tehran and some 100 other cities and towns across the country from Nov. 21. Non-essential businesses and services will be shut and cars will not be allowed to leave or enter those cities.
Iranian officials have repeatedly complained that many people ignore appeals to stay at home and respect health protocols, while Tehran city council chairman Mohsen Hashemi warned on Sunday that deaths could reach 1,000 a day in Tehran in the coming weeks, Iranian media reported.
The health ministry, cited by state media, reported 12,543 new infections in the past twenty four hours, a record high, bringing the total cases in Iran to 762,068. The ministry reported 459 new deaths, bringing the total to 41,493.
Leading opposition figure Mirhossein Mousavi and his wife Zahra Rahnavard, under house arrest since 2011, have tested positive for coronavirus, the opposition website Kalemeh reported on Sunday.
Like many other countries in recent weeks, Iran has been struggling to curb the spread of the disease. Authorities have refrained from imposing a full-blown lockdown amid concerns that such a step could wreck an already sanctions-battered economy.
The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated economic problems that worsened after US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions.


Tags Iran hassan rouhani iran rouhani Coronavirus coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates
Hundreds detained as Belarusians chant dead protester's last words
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2020 05:57 PM
Knesset to vote on anti-Bibi bill
Moldova resident indicted for stealing from J'lem Holocaust survivors
Coronavirus in Israel: 286 new cases, 2.3% of tests positive
Police, IDF find weapons and ammunition in house in Hebron
Mexico surpasses 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2020 03:15 AM
Brazil registers 38,307 new cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/14/2020 11:40 PM
US CDC reports 243,580 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/14/2020 11:33 PM
Fire at COVID-19 intensive care unit in Romania kills ten
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/14/2020 10:42 PM
Flares fired near Lebanon border, IDF stops man who crossed into Israel
UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/14/2020 06:14 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 748 new cases on Friday
Johnson & Johnson, US gov't expand pact for next phase of COVID-19 vax
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/14/2020 05:14 PM
40-year-old found dead in her apartment in Hadera
S&P reaffirms Israel AA- sovereign credit rating
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by