BREAKING NEWS

Russia reports 18,648 new coronavirus cases, 355 deaths

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 10:41
Russia reported 18,648 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 5,150 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 1,673,686 since the pandemic began.
Authorities said 355 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,828.
Palestinian arrested for yelling 'Jews are our dogs' in Old City
Communication minister's gear stolen during internet event
Bahrain announces emergency approval for use of COVID-19 vaccine candidate
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 12:29 PM
North Korea is building submarines capable of firing ballistic missiles
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 12:28 PM
Poland's total number of coronavirus cases exceeds 400,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 12:25 PM
Four more in custody over last week's attack in French city of Nice
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 12:23 PM
Khamenei says Iran's US policy not affected by who wins election
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 10:56 AM
Seven victims of Vienna attacks in life-threatening condition - APA
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 10:53 AM
Vienna attacker was born and raised in the city, newspaper editor says
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 10:52 AM
Philippines confirms 1,772 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 10:50 AM
Paris to go back under evening curfew as COVID-19 cases rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 10:47 AM
Russia's Putin condemns 'cruel and cynical' Vienna attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 10:43 AM
Ayelet Shaked enters quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient
Czech Republic reports 9,241 new coronavirus cases, 225 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 09:19 AM
Another victim of Vienna attacks dies, news agency APA says
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/03/2020 09:12 AM
