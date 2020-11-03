Russia reports 18,648 new coronavirus cases, 355 deaths
By REUTERS
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 10:41
Russia reported 18,648 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 5,150 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 1,673,686 since the pandemic began.Authorities said 355 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,828.
