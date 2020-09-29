Russia reports more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 12:27
Russia on Tuesday reported 8,232 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's nationwide tally to 1,167,805.Authorities said 160 people had died, bringing the official death toll to 20,545.
