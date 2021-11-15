Russia causes space debris in new weapons test - report

Russia targeted an old satellite as part of an anti-satellite weapons test over the weekend, CNN reported on Monday. US Space Command reportedly announced that it was "aware of a debris-generating event in outer space."

"We are actively working to characterize the debris field and will continue to ensure all space-faring nations have the information necessary to maneuver satellites if impacted," added Space Command.

The incident caused crew on the International Space Station to prepare for a possible evacuation.

Roscosmos, the Russian state corporation for space activity, told TASS on Monday that the space debris in question had since moved away from the ISS's orbit and that the station was now in the green zone.