Russian envoy: Iran nuclear talks need more time

The #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA will resume as soon as all the Participating States are ready for what is supposed to be the final stage of negotiations. This isn’t the case in point yet. Some participants need more time. Looks like we will meet in Vienna not earlier than next week. https://t.co/pFVZWXJsu5 July 1, 2021

