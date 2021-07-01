Russian envoy: Iran nuclear talks need more time

"The #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA will resume as soon as all the participating states are ready for what is supposed to be the final stage of negotiations," Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter."This isn’t the case in point yet. Some participants need more time. Looks like we will meet in Vienna not earlier than next week."
