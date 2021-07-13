Sa'ar aims to pass Basic Law on legal rights

The bill, which is currently being drafted, would include the rights of citizens in court and under arrest, the right to a fair legal process, the requirement of a warning and the status of innocence until being proven guilty.

Sa'ar intends to present the bill when it is ready to the coalition and the opposition, in an effort to pass it into law in the Knesset's winter session.

The bill was initially presented in 1994 but never passed into law. It will be updated, as mandated by the coalition agreement.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) intends to pass a new basic law on the legal rights of citizens, he announced at a briefing on Tuesday at his ministry in Jerusalem.