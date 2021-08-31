The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Sa'ar to expand court privileges, crack down on Arab crime

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 31, 2021 07:42
Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) is promoting a bill allowing civil courts to trial for criminal offences, thus "closing in" on criminal mafias from both sides, Ynet reported Tuesday morning.
Along with Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, Sa'ar will establish a special team to study law changes that can be made immediately to curb the rise of organized crime in the Arab sector.
"We have a problem that cannot be brushed off," Sa'ar said, speaking at the funeral of the advisor to the Education Minister Sahar Ismael who was shot to death on August 15. "This is the problem Israel is facing, and we need to provide all resources to it. For me, Sahar's legacy is combatting the violence." Sa'ar was quoted by Ynet.
The Arab sector has seen a surge in crime, including four murder cases over 48 hours this past weekend. One of the victims was 18-year-old Anas al-Wahwah, a high school graduate who finished his studies with distinction, volunteered at Magen David Adom and had no criminal affiliations.
“Only a part of Israel can be considered to be under a state of law and order,” the National Committee of the Heads of Arab Local Authorities said. “The other part is plagued with lawlessness."
Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.
