The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

S.Africa presidency minister, former ANC activist dies from COVID-19

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 21, 2021 17:02
South African presidency minister Jackson Mthembu, a former activist against white minority rule, died on Thursday after being admitted to hospital with abdominal pains and testing positive for COVID-19. He was 62.
"It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that Minister in The Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, passed away earlier today from COVID-related complications," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement."Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy."
Born in 1958, Mthembu fought against apartheid from his student days in the 1970s and helped set up two metalworkers unions when he worked in the steel industry which campaigned for better conditions for Black workers.
In the 1980s, the apartheid authorities frequently jailed him, often in solitary confinement, but when political parties were unbanned the following decade, he became the African National Congress leader in his hometown of Witbank, northeast South Africa.
When South Africa became democratic in 1994, he served in parliament, becoming national ANC spokesman the following year, a position he held from 2009 to 2014 as well, before becoming minister in the presidency in 2019.
In the last remark on his Twitter feed on Jan. 11, Mthembu wrote that he had "visited a Military hospital in Tshwane to get medical attention for an abdominal pain," and there tested positive for COVID-19.
The death toll from COVID-19 in South Africa, which has been the worst hit on the continent, has almost reached 40,000.
The pandemic has killed several politicians in Southern Africa, including Zimbabwe's foreign minister, Sibusiso Moyo, who died this week. Last week, the disease killed two senior cabinet ministers and two other senior political figures in Malawi.


Tags south africa
Russia detains ally of jailed Kremlin foe Navalny ahead of protest
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 05:18 PM
5.3-magnitude Cyprus earthquake felt in northern Israel
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 04:54 PM
Journalist shot dead in Ethiopia's Tigray, aid worker, residents report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 04:52 PM
Gantz has decided to remove 'Galatz' radio station from IDF
At least 15 killed, five injured in nursing home fire in Ukraine
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 04:31 PM
Israel and Morocco signed an agreement for direct flights between countries
Ya'alon's Telem fielding Bedouin woman candidate
Pope, due to visit Iraq in March, condemns Baghdad attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 03:51 PM
Fire at India Serum Institute kills 5, AstraZeneca vaccine unaffected
  • By REUTERS, REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 03:38 PM
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines, no tsunami expected
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 03:07 PM
Police open fire on car in east Jerusalem
Professional soccer and basketball to resume despite corona lockdown
IDF detains two youth for climbing fence of Shomron base
Lebanon extends all-day COVID lockdown by two weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 01:45 PM
Clashes break out as police raid Bnei Brak yeshiva, two arrested
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by